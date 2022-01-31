Five new unauthorized sexual enhancement products have been seized from a retail location in Ontario. Health Canada announced on Monday that the products were seized from Mr. Convenience and Video 99, located at 81 Adelaide Street North in Lindsay. They’re all in capsule/pill form and contain hazardous chemicals and prescription drugs that shouldn’t be used without the supervision of a healthcare professional. Here’s what they look like, why they’re illegal, and the ways they can be potentially life-threatening:

Black Panther

Hazard identified: This sexual enhancement bill is labelled to contain yohimbe, a prescription drug, and should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. “Yohimbine is derived from yohimbe, a bark extract. The use of yohimbine or yohimbe may result in serious adverse reactions particularly in people with high blood pressure, or heart, kidney or liver disease,” reads Health Canada’s warning.

Side effects: Increased blood pressure and heart rate, anxiety, dizziness, tremors, headache, nausea, and sleep disorders. It should not be used by children, or pregnant or nursing women.

Stiff Rox

Hazards identified: Health Canada previously seized a product with similar packaging, and found that it had sildenafil and tadalafil — both prescription drugs that are used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Side effects of both drugs: Low blood pressure, headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss. Individuals with heart problems are at an increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure, and abnormal heartbeat. These drugs should not be taken by people taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g., nitroglycerine), as they can cause “potentially life-threatening” side effects.

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Hazards identified: This product contains a combo of sildenafil and yohimbe.

Side effects of both drugs: Yohimbe can cause increased blood pressure and heart rate, anxiety, dizziness, tremors, headache, nausea and sleep disorders. It should not be used by children, or pregnant or nursing women. Sildenafil can cause low blood pressure, headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss. Individuals with heart problems are at an increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure, and abnormal heartbeat. Sildenafil should particularly not be taken by people taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g., nitroglycerine), as it can cause “potentially life-threatening” side effects.

Triple Green

Hazard identified: Triple Green also contains the prescription drug yohimbe. “Yohimbine is derived from yohimbe, a bark extract.

Side effects: Increased blood pressure and heart rate, anxiety, dizziness, tremors, headache, nausea and sleep disorders. It should not be used by children, or pregnant or nursing women. Especially at risk are individuals with high blood pressure or heart, kidney, or liver disease.

Maximum Power Bang All Night Long

Hazard identified: A similar product seized by Health Canada was found to have sildenafil.

Side effects: Potentially life-threatening low blood pressure in those taking any nitrate medication. Individuals with heart problems are at an increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure, and abnormal heartbeat. Other possible side effects include headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss.