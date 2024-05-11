Scottie Barnes will represent the Raptors at tomorrow's draft lottery

The Toronto Raptors and 13 other NBA teams and respective fan bases will be hoping for good luck at tomorrow’s draft lottery.

The Raptors hold the sixth-best odds of those 13 teams at selecting first overall, with a 9% chance of doing so. Their odds increase slightly from spots two through four, with a 9.2, 9.4, and 9.6% at each.

The Raptors’ most likely outcome is selecting seventh overall, which they have a 29.8% chance of doing. They can slide as far back as 10th, though getting the 10th pick is next to impossible at just 0.1%.

The Raptors could certainly be a high pick. They struggled in what was a rebuilding season, putting up a 25-57 record, which ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference. Despite their struggles, they do have some very young and talented pieces, one of whom will be representing them at tomorrow’s draft lottery in Chicago.

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm will be held tomorrow afternoon in Chicago and air live at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. Below is the list of team representatives who will be on stage ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yYlNyOJoTS — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 11, 2024

Scottie Barnes will be present for the lottery, which is set to get underway at 3 pm ET.

Barnes, 22, was selected fourth overall by the Raptors in the 2021 NBA Draft. He has quickly developed into a star talent for them and is coming off of a season in which he averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.

Being able to represent the Raptors for the draft lottery is the latest in what has already been an eventful offseason for Barnes. Shortly after his team’s season had ended, he was spotted singing karaoke while vacationing in Cancun.

Scottie and my bro at a karaoke bar in Cancun☀️😂 wish I went now🔥😝 future face of the league goin in lol pic.twitter.com/JtYubXcw3U — Je’RICO (@SBRJQUICKDICK) April 25, 2024

Fans in Canada who want to watch tomorrow’s draft lottery can do so on TSN4 and NBA TV.