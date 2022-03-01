Scotiabank Arena lit up in Ukrainian colours ahead of Raptors game

Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena is the latest landmark to show support for Canada’s Ukrainian population following the invasion of the capital city of Kiev by Russian military forces.

Ahead of the Toronto Raptors’ matchup Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, the exterior signage of the arena was lit up in blue and yellow, the colours of Ukraine’s flag.

“#SupportUkraine,” the Scotiabank Arena tweet read, with the Raptors retweeting the image.

In an email to the Daily Hive, MLSE commented that they “have no further statement” on the display.

The Raptors are home to one of two Ukrainian players in the league, with Svi Mykhailiuk joining the roster this past offseason.

Last week, Mykhailiuk released a statement on his social media channels along with countryman and former Raptor Alex Len, in which the pair said they “categorically condemn” the war.

“Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny,” the pair wrote. “We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine.”

Tuesday’s game will be the first home game for the Raptors with a full home crowd since mid-December, as COVID-19 restrictions across the province have forced the team to play with either partial or no crowds for their last 14 home dates.