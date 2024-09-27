Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Toronto and shouts out local spots at recent concert

As if she needed to give us any more reason to adore her, Sabrina Carpenter recently shared that she’s a huge fan of Toronto and shouted out some of her favourite spots during her recent concert at Scotiabank Arena.

While her song “Juno” might not be referencing the Canadian music awards, Sabrina Carpenter is still proving herself to be a huge fan of the country — and her concert in Toronto on September 25 was just the most recent example.

After proudly donning a Maple Leafs jersey to perform her ultra-hit “Espresso” on top of including a cover of “That Don’t Impress Me Much” by Windsor-born Shania Twain, the singer took the time to rave about Toronto, which she revealed she’s actually lived in before.

“I lived in Toronto for a couple months when I was working a few years ago on a movie,” she told the 20,000-strong crowd at the arena, referencing her 2019 film Work It, which was filmed on U of T’s campus.

“I [would] go to all your thrift stores, and I would go to Jimmy’s Coffee,” she says, pausing for applause, “do you guys like Jimmy’s?”

The singer has also been rumoured to have dated fellow pop star and Toronto resident Shawn Mendes in the past, who, too, frequents the King and Portland area (including Jimmy’s) when he’s in town.

She later shouted out the Axis Club — formerly the Mod Club — for being the site of her first-ever performance in Toronto.

“The first time I played in Toronto, I think I was 15 or 16 years old, and it was at a place called Mod Club?” she says.

“There was like four of you there, and you’re here tonight,” she continues. “I’m so, so happy you’re here. It means the world to me.”

Prior to the show, Carpenter was spotted doing some shopping on Queen West, when she popped into Kops Records to purchase a few copies of her latest album, Short n’ Sweet.