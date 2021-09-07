Air Canada resumes Rouge flights to Las Vegas and Orlando

Air Canada is adding several sun destination flights departing from Toronto this fall on its budget carrier Rouge.

On Tuesday, Rouge resumed flying to Las Vegas and Orland from Toronto. Later in September, the airline will also add direct flights to Cancun and Tampa.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we anticipate increased demand for vacation travel and from customers flying to enjoy overdue visits with family and friends,” Rouge spokesperson Jon Turner said.

Air Canada suspended its vacation-focused Rouge service in spring 2021 but is re-introducing flights as more people become vaccinated and certain countries lift travel restrictions.

Canada reopened its border to international travellers on September 7, although the government still advises Canadian citizens to avoid non-essential travel due to COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated travellers no longer have to complete a two-week quarantine when they enter Canada. They just need to show they’re immunized and present a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test.