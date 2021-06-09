Restaurants across Toronto are finally reopening and these rooftop patios — along with their miraculous views of the cityscape — are calling your name.

It’s high time to soak up the sunshine!

Serving up cold drinks alongside al fresco dining, these spots soar high above the rest. Whether the heights are offering views of the CN Tower, or sights reminiscent of Brooklyn, NY, you’re going to like what you see from up here.

These rooftops are at the top of Toronto’s patio scene as of June 11:

This Yorkville spot’s patio was — during normal times — always open until 2 am, 365 days a year. Now, with the kitchen open into the wee hours of the night, you can count on a late-night bite.

Address: 142 Cumberland Street, Toronto

Hours: Monday to Friday from 11 am to 2 am, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 am.

At the top of the Bisha Hotel is Kost, offering a sunny, tropical-like escape from the bustling streets below. Slip up here for a bright bite while watching the world rush around below you. Reservations are encouraged — make yours through OpenTable!

Address: 80 Blue Jays Way, Floor 44, Toronto

Hours: Monday to Friday from 10:20 am to 3 pm (lunch), 4:30 pm to late (dinner), Saturday to Sunday from 8 am to 3 pm (brunch).

Elevated dining. Literally. This terrace sits five floors up looking west from Yonge Street and keeps cool with cocktails, chilled seafood platters, tartare, and ceviche.

Address: 10 Temperance Street, Toronto

Hours: Tuesday to Friday from 11:30 am to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 3 pm to 9 pm

With a retractable roof, this patio is in business rain or shine. On the menu, Italian standards like pizzas and pasta plus three magic words: vino on tap.

Address: 101 Portland Street, Toronto

Sushi and starlight! Head to this terrace in the heart of Yorkville to sip cocktails alongside dishes like Wagyu fried rice and soft shell crab maki.

Address: 115 Yorkville Avenue, Toronto

This pub and kitchen in The Beach(es) offers an excellent view of Toronto’s east end alongside two dozen craft beers on tap and an all-pleasing selection like wings, nachos, and yes, even avocado toast.

Address: 1702 Queen Street East, Toronto

Hours: Every day from 2 pm to 9 pm

Negronis on tap, sangria, a rooftop patio… We think it’s fair to assume you’ll fall in love with this Bloor Street pub. “We are also observing 90-minute settings so that everyone gets a chance to enjoy a spot on the patio,” the pub said on their IG post.

Address: 539 Bloor Street West, Toronto

