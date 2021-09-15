How Richmond Hill is being reimagined, according to a developer

Richmond Hill — the burgeoning North Toronto borough — is now home to a growing collection of luxury condos that aim to combine neighbourhood charm with big city connectivity.

Among the latest is Y9825, the second tower of The Yonge Series by Metroview Developments. The Yonge Series is a series of four interconnected condos along Yonge Street, one of Canada’s most well-known streets.

We recently caught up with Dalvir Passi, the development manager at Metroview Developments to get the full scoop on what sets the modern residences apart from the rest.

According to Passi, the developments are “part of the reimagination of Richmond Hill.” With a little help from the four planned high-rise residences and their impressive and thoughtful common spaces, what Metroview Developments aims to do is create meaningful amenities that residents will truly enjoy, and simultaneously help improve the streetscape animation along Yonge Street.

“Since all these projects are connected by Metroview along Yonge Street, the vision for The Yonge Series is to make residents feel connected by more than just their building,” adds Passi.

Connectivity being key, the growing hub will be a place where residents can have easy access to the action around the city thanks to its major transit points.

Located within walking distance from the future Yonge North TTC subway extension line and a short distance from the existing Richmond Hill GO Station, Y9825 is well connected — although residents may find themselves not wanting to leave at all.

The neighbourhood is bustling with local shops, big shopping malls, supermarkets, movie theatres, lush parks, and outdoor recreation facilities.

“Location in real estate is always the biggest consideration for purchasers,” says Passi. In today’s world, location equals convenience — making proximity to transit and the ability to quickly get to other parts of the city especially important.

For Passi, it’s about being “close to the action, but not in it.”

“We hate to be stuck in traffic, hate to have to wait; we want everything at our doorstep but also want peace and quiet.”

Designed with the wellbeing of its residents in mind, Y9825 is home to an assortment of state-of-the-art amenities that were created with “fresh air, natural light, and open space” in mind. In the midst of a global pandemic, the amenities have been curated to provide a balanced lifestyle.

Built right into the community, the amenities — which include everything from a recording studio to outdoor cabanas with hot tubs — strike the perfect balance of outdoor and indoor.

It was crucial to Metroview that the amenities cater to the varying lifestyles of its residents, and it shows.

A permanent fixture of The Yonge Series is YPark, a stunning urban park that fuses nature with innovation.

Designed and constructed by Metroview Developments, the expansive park is a key puzzle piece in reimagining the neighbourhood and boosting the pulse of the Yonge Street corridor.

An elevator ride away is the sleek and high-energy fitness centre, equipped with the latest workout machines and floor-to-ceiling, bi-fold doors by Skycity Windows, Metroview Developments’ sister company. This added touch allows ample fresh air and natural light to flood the fitness centre.

Another amenity that sets Y9825 apart is one you’re unlikely to find at any other condo in the GTA: a multipurpose media recording studio — decked out with everything you need to record a professional-grade podcast or debut album.

“Residents at Y9825 will find it hard to leave the building because everything is there,” says Passi. “On the 7th floor, there are amazing outdoor amenities for all to enjoy, including an outdoor track, outdoor gym, and outdoor basketball court.”

For those who prefer to hang out al fresco, the expansive rooftop at Y9825 also houses a yoga and meditation area, a strength training space, a full track, an elemental water lounge with several cabanas — each of which has its own hot tub.

Another key selling feature is the 24/7 concierge service, which provides an added sense of ease and safety. Not to mention, the convenience of knowing there’s someone on-site at all times to receive your packages, buzz in your food deliveries, and assist you with whatever you need.

Y9825 is designed to provide an ultimate sense of sanctuary to those who live there. Earthy materials — like wood, glass, and mirrors — have been thoughtfully selected to bring an element of calm to the lives of its residents. Here, at home, you should feel at ease and peaceful.

To learn more about what it means to call The Yonge Series home or to register, you can go to Y9825.ca.