Toronto dog rescue sees decline in foster applications as pandemic restrictions relax

One dog rescue organization says it’s seeing a decline in applications to be foster parents now that pandemic restrictions are relaxing, and it’s seeking more people to temporarily care for its rescue pups in the Toronto area.

Redemption Paws, a Canadian registered charity that brings dogs on death row to Canada, says there’s currently a shortage of foster parents for dogs in Toronto.

“Now that the weather is getting nicer and the lockdown restrictions are being loosened, we have a shortage of people who are willing to foster our dogs,” fundraising and social media manager Amanda Braverman told Daily Hive. “These dogs were there for us throughout this lockdown, and now that life is starting to return to normal it’s important that we are still there for them.”

Last month the organization brought more than 80 dogs to the Toronto area from Texas, and some of them still need foster families to stay with.

Here are some of the adorable pups looking to be fostered:

Amber Blue

Amber Bonnie

Sharlett

Kristi

Kristi Sparkle

Redemption Paws is a foster-to-adopt organization, meaning it has no physical shelter. Dogs stay with foster families until they’re adopted into forever homes.

Braverman wanted to encourage potential foster parents that taking care of a dog is still possible even though in-person activities are coming back. Dogs can be left alone for a few hours at a time, meaning foster parents don’t need to feel guilty about leaving the pup to hit a patio with friends.

Dogs are also a great addition to cottage weekends, and Braverman said the organization doesn’t mind if foster parents bring the pups with them on their travels.

Anyone interested in fostering one of Redemption Paws’ dogs should fill out their online application form. They’ll consider GTA foster parents as far away as Barrie, Hamilton, Guelph, or Prince Edward County.