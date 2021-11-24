Please note: As of July 16, Ontario has entered Step 3 of its phased reopening plan. While restrictions have been relaxed, if you go out, maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

The holiday season is fast approaching, which means it’s time to start holiday shopping, binge-watching Hallmark movies, putting up the tree and all the festive decor, and booking all the winter getaways (a snowy trip to the mountains, perhaps?).

This holiday season, we’re looking to get away to Whistler, where the charm of the village and the mountainous backdrop make for the perfect festive escape. From skiing all day to sipping on holiday-themed bevvies in the evening, the town offers a bit of everything for those looking to enter holiday mode.

And what better way to spend your holiday, than at a hotel at the base of the mountain? (How does looking out at the snow-covered hills over your morning cup of Joe sound)? Imbued with the charm that you’d expect from a ski-in-ski-out mountain resort, Fairmont Chateau Whistler also offers tons of other activities and amenities — even if you don’t plan on spending any time on the slopes.

To help you not only see why we love this winter destination so much, but also how Fairmont Chateau Whistler ensures you get the most of your trip, we’ve curated a list of why the two make for a perfectly festive holiday.

It’s a snow-covered, winter wonderland

Part of the appeal of escaping to Whistler for the holidays is the likelihood of it being a snow-covered, winter wonderland — think a beautiful snowfall, while walking or snowshoeing through one of the many light-lit paths.

And even if there’s no snow down the valley, you can step out the doors of Fairmont Chateau Whistler and catch a gondola ride up to the top of the mountain where snow-capped peaks deliver ultimate festive vibes.

The town goes all out with its decorations

From the village to the trees lining the streets, Whistler lights up for the season.

And to bring that holiday vibe inside the doors of Fairmont Chateau Whistler, the entire grounds are decorated and there are festive offerings guests can join in on. There are live musical performances, festive pyjama movie nights, a solstice lantern parade, an Alpenglow Après experience on the rooftop, and even a New Year’s Eve gala (sparkles and champagne, anyone?).

You can enjoy all the comforts of home

There may be no place like home for the holidays, but sometimes getting to stay in a luxurious hotel offers the comforts you know and love, but also ensures a relaxing, festive getaway.

Guests staying at Fairmont Chateau Whistler, for example, can arrange to have a real tree set up in their rooms, complete with decorations. And with full turkey dinner offerings at the resort’s restaurants and an open invitation for your furry friends to come along, there’s no reason not to reinvent what it means to be home for the holidays.

There’s no need to drive around

With its close proximity to pretty much everything you might want to do in Whistler, Fairmont Chateau Whistler is perfectly situated so you can leave your car in the parkade and get around easily on foot.

Go indulge in some holiday cocktails without having to debate who’s DD or take a magical winter walk up to the slopes for some skiing — without having to pack up the car. (Who else hates putting their ski boots on in the back of the car?)

It’s kid-friendly

Whether it’s a day of skiing, a snowman building contest, an evening skate at the Olympic Plaza, or winding down over a cup of hot cocoa, Whistler is a place for all ages.

To ensure everyone feels welcome and right at home, Fairmont Chateau Whistler invites all members of the family to join the array of kid-friendly crafts and activities, such as the gingerbread decorating session.

It’s romantic

It’s undeniable that Whistler’s winter charm makes it the ideal backdrop for a romantic getaway.

From soaking in a hot tub as the snow falls all around you to having a candle-lit dinner to ending your evening with a stroll through the Village hand-in-hand with your partner, this festive town is an ideal spot to get away and remember the magic of the holidays.

There’s endless entertainment

You may have already figured this one out given all the activities we’ve listed so far, but it’s pretty difficult to get bored in Whistler.

Even if you’re not planning on taking part in any winter sports, you can find yourself well amused while aimlessly wandering through the village (window shopping, anyone?)

You can also easily start checking off the items on your holiday shopping list and check out some of the local boutiques for gifts for your loved ones — and maybe a couple of purchases for yourself.

After feeling nice and accomplished, why not stop by a local pub for a pint or a nearby gallery, like the Audain Art Museum?

There’s plenty of festive feasts to be had

Whistler is known for their stunning — and challenging — slopes, but what comes as a close second for reasons to visit this festive town (at least for us) is the food. From the Mallard Lounge (with award-winning scotches) to the Mountain Social Lounge (for that cozy après ski vibe and delicious eats), there are many yummy options to satisfy whatever you’re craving.

And for those seeking a festive feast? Whistler’s Fairmont has The Chalet — where you can get delectable fondue — and both The Wildflower and The Grill Room for a traditional turkey dinner (anyone else craving mashed potatoes right now?). Just be sure to book your dining and activities reservations early, as spaces are limited.

It’s close to Vancouver International Airport

Perhaps one of the best things about Whistler over the holidays is its close proximity to Vancouver International Airport. In around two hours, you can find a winter wonderland that feels a world away — all without needing to worry about crossing borders.

With a variety of festive activities, dining options, and a magical setting befitting the inside of a snow globe, Whistler is a winter escape unlike any other. Visit the Fairmont Chateau Whistler website to check out all their holiday offerings and book your festive escape. Plus, if you book soon you can save up to 30% off your stay of seven nights or more.