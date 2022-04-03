Toronto declares today as "Kyle Lowry Day" in the city

And a “Happy Kyle Lowry Day”, to you.

With the former Toronto Raptor coming back tonight to play his first game at Scotiabank Arena since his departure to Miami this past summer, Toronto mayor John Tory announced today as “Kyle Lowry Day” in the city.

Welcoming @Klow7 back to our city and officially proclaiming today as Kyle Lowry Day in Toronto! Thankful for everything he did on and off the court during his time with the #Raptors! Still cheering for a @Raptors win tonight! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/tGAvtNlbcQ — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 3, 2022

“He has the stats to back up some career highs with the Raptors including all-time leader in assists, steals, three-pointers made, and playoff wins. But his impact off the court will always leave a lasting legacy on our city and its residents,” Tory wrote in a statement. “He showed up for Toronto and we will always show up for him. For more than nine years with the team, Kyle brought the city to its feet and made us believe in our beloved Toronto Raptors.”

After coming over in a 2012 trade from Houston, Lowry spent nine seasons with the Raptors, averaging 17.5 points, 7.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 601 games for the team in his career.

Most memorably, Lowry served as the starting point guard for the 2019 championship Raptors team, while going on a solo 11-0 run to kick off the title-clinching Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

“He is an inspiring role model standing up for what’s right and calling out injustice, and anti-Black racism. He is a fighter, leader and team player who’s always got your back and who strives to elevate his teammates,” Tory continued. “Kyle taught us to persevere and keep going even when times are tough. He reached out a helping hand to Toronto families who need some extra help, through the Lowry Love Foundation. He definitely shows our city a generous heart.”

Lowry penned an emotional, but relatively short letter in The Players’ Tribune as a thank you to the fanbase for his time in Toronto. The underlying message of Lowry’s words were clear: there’s nothing to be said that hasn’t been said already about his love for the city.

Tipoff between the Heat and the Raptors is officially set for 7:13 pm on Sporstnet, though it might be a little delayed with the massive ovation expected for the pre-game tribute video given to Lowry.