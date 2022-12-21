Raptors top trade candidate is Gary Trent Jr: report

Gary Trent Jr.’s time with the Toronto Raptors could be nearing an end, according to a recent report.

Trent is the Raptors’ top trade candidate, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The 23-year-old has a player option in his contract for next season, which would pay him $18.56 million.

But Trent is expected to opt out of his current contract at season’s end, Scotto says, making him a free agent. Trent could make over $20 million in free agency, which is a number that the Raptors might not want to match, according to the report.

Trent is currently the third highest-paid player on the Raptors, behind Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet.

Trent joined the Raptors two seasons ago, acquired from the Trail Blazers in the trade that sent Norman Powell to Portland. It’s been a good deal for Toronto, as Trent has flourished with the Raptors.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 18.3 points per game last season while starting 69 of 70 games.

Trent has come off the bench more this season but is still producing 16.9 points per game.

Powell has remained productive but has since moved on to the Los Angeles Clippers, where he is averaging 14.8 points per game.

While the Raptors have lost six straight games, they’re still holding down the last play-in position in the Eastern Conference with a 13-18 record.

Trent’s deadline to opt out of the final year of his contract is June 29. The NBA trade deadline is February 9.