"That's on me": Rajaković on costly substitutions for the Raptors

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković seems to have a few regrets about his substitutions patterns from Friday’s 108-105 In-Season Tournament loss to the Boston Celtics.

With 4:32 left in the fourth quarter and Toronto down 97-95, Rajaković subbed out Scottie Barnes in favour of Precious Achiuwa. A quick return was expected for Barnes, but that wasn’t quite the case — he didn’t find his way back into the game until 26 seconds left in the fourth and Toronto down 106-103 after a clutch three-pointer from Boston’s Derrick White.

Barnes, who led Toronto in scoring averaging 20.9 points per night entering the contest, ended up getting a three-point shot off that didn’t go with 11 seconds left following Toronto’s timeout.

However, Rajaković wishes he was able to get his team’s star in the game a little earlier.

“I was down to two timeouts, I was hoping to get him in faster. He was already 12 minutes straight on the court. I literally wanted 30 seconds to give him a break and get him back in the game. Unfortunately, that’s on me, I’m gonna own that one,” Rajaković said postgame.

But it wasn’t the only frustrating substitution pattern that might’ve cost Toronto the contest.

Though he finished the night with 23 points, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam played just eight minutes in the first half, sitting the final 16. When he was subbed out, Siakam had picked up three fouls, after going 4-5 from the field for eight points— but was back with the team’s starting lineup to start the second half.

“He had the two calls early, we had to sub for him to get him out. With three fouls, it was really really hard. I was not willing to risk there and [have him pick up a fourth foul],” Rajaković explained. “He was huge in the second half for us, I wish he played eight, nine more minutes tonight.”

Siakam ultimately did pick up an awkward fourth foul midway through the fourth quarter where he was called for a pick on Derrick White that drew the ire of the Scotiabank Arena faithful. His fifth foul came in the waning moments of the game, with the Raptors down 106-103 and hoping to send Boston to the free throw line.

While we’ll never go how the game could’ve played differently had Barnes or Siakam played just a few more minutes, the loss pushed the Raptors to 5-7 on the season (and 0-1 in the In-Season tournament, with the stakes raised for their remaining three group stage contests.)