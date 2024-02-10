Raptors sign two players from G League affiliate to 10-day contracts

The Toronto Raptors have signed two players from their G League affiliate Raptors 905 to 10-day contracts.

Justise Winslow and Mouhamadou Gueye, who have both been playing with Raptors 905, will get an opportunity with the Raptors to show their worth.

Winslow, 27, has previously played with the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, and Portland Trail Blazers. He suited up for 27 games with the Trail Blazers last season, averaging 6.8 points along with five rebounds. He played in a career-high 78 games during his rookie season in 2015-16 with the Heat, where he was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. In 17 appearances with Raptors 905 his season, he has averaged 16.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Gueye, 25, has yet to suit up in the NBA. After going undrafted in 2022, he signed with the Dallas Mavericks, and spent last season with the Texas Legends in the G League. In 29 games played with the Legends, he averaged 8.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Those numbers have improved with Raptors 905, as he has averaged 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds, and is among the G League block leaders at over two per game.

With the Raptors sitting at 19-33 through 52 games this season, it makes sense that they want to see what they have in both players. Despite their struggles, however, they have been playing better as of late, with two straight wins over the Charlotte Hornets and the Houston Rockets.

The Raptors will be back in action tonight, as they are set to take on the 34-16 Cleveland Cavaliers. With a win, they will be just three games shy of the Atlanta Hawks for a play-in position in the Eastern Conference.