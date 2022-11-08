Raptors' O.G. Anunoby in the middle of bizarre feud with Toronto Zoo, TSN's Kate Beirness

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby hasn’t been making too many friends around the NBA with his strong play this season.

Anunoby has averaged 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds, but most impressively, 3.1 steals in 11 games this season with the Raptors. His 34 steals this season are tops in the NBA, nine ahead of Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray, who has 25.

But he doesn’t appear to be making friends off the court either.

In an interview with TSN’s Kate Beirness, the veteran reporter asked Anunoby about a trip to see some web-footed animals at the Toronto Zoo that never happened.

Kate & O.G. content >>>>>>> Someone organize that zoo trip please. "First of all, what? Second of all, I was there."

O.G. is hands down the funniest guy on the team. pic.twitter.com/4WG8nJ4MB3 — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) November 8, 2022

“We didn’t give the fans what they wanted last year,” Beirness said. “We wanted to go to the zoo. It didn’t happen.”

“It’s not my fault, it’s your fault. Don’t blame me,” Anunoby replied.

“It’s not my fault either,” Beirness added. “It’s the [Raptors’] PR fault.”

The two then appeared to make some plans to go to the zoo, but it might’ve just been all talk.

“Are you gonna ditch? I was ready to go,” Anunoby said.

“I’ll take these heels right now and go to the zoo,” Beirness joked.

Anunoby then claimed he’d already been to the zoo.

“Don’t ditch. I was there, in fact,” Anunoby added, throwing another wrinkle into the story, though Beirness challenged him on if he was just lying about the ordeal.

And now, The Toronto Zoo has joined the conversation.

“We just spoke with the penguins, they can confirm they didn’t see you OG,” the official Toronto Zoo account tweeted.

We just spoke with the penguins, they can confirm they didn't see you OG🐧👀 @KateBeirness @Raptors https://t.co/u9HytblsZ3 pic.twitter.com/0eSfGXZoqw — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) November 8, 2022

The onus is now on Anunoby to prove his friendship with the penguins is real.