Raptors' Kyle Lowry draws strong support for NBA "Teammate of the Year"

Kyle Lowry is well regarded as a teammate and a leader, and he drew significant consideration for an NBA award today.

The Toronto Raptors star point guard finished top-five in voting for the 2020-21 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award today, earning 30 first-place votes — just 10 first-place votes behind the winner. Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard finished first, followed by Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), and Udonis Haslem (Miami).

Lowry was one of 12 nominees selected from a panel of league executives, with more than 300 current NBA players selecting the winner. Lowry’s strong showing is a testament to his reputation around the league.

No Raptors player has ever won this award, which has been awarded annually since 2013. Former Raptors players Chauncey Billups (2013) and Vince Carter (2016) are among the previous winners, doing so with the LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies, respectively.