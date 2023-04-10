Jurassic Park will be open for Raptors-Bulls play-in game

With the Toronto Raptors aiming for a return to the NBA playoffs this year, an old tradition is returning outside Scotiabank Arena.

Ahead of Wednesday’s play-in game against the Chicago Bulls, the Raptors (along with the Toronto Maple Leafs) announced the return of Jurassic Park/Maple Leaf Square outdoor viewing parties this spring, located just outside Gate 5.

The viewing areas — which can be entered from York Street and Bremner Boulevard — will be open for all Raptors and Leafs postseason games, with priority screen access given to whatever team is playing a home game in case both teams are playing on the same day.

Wednesday’s matchup, taking place in Toronto, is a particularly important one for the Raptors. It’s Toronto’s first-ever appearance in the NBA play-in tournament, where they’ll need to win a series of two consecutive games — one at home on Wednesday, and then one in either Atlanta or Miami on Friday — to advance to the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Per MLSE, those interested in attending will need to register for free mobile passes on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors App to be admitted to Tailgates, in an effort to ease congestion and wait times around the square.

Attendees can land up to four passes each, with passes made available the day before each respective game. There will be both food and beverage options, a postgame DJ, and a 15% merchandise discount at the Real Sports Apparel trailer in the square each game.

Space in each viewing zone is subject to availability, with zones closest to Scotiabank Arena being filled first.

This year marks a decade of outdoor viewing parties for Leafs and Raptors fans, as the concept was first brought to the city back in 2013 for an ill-fated first-round matchup against the Boston Bruins.