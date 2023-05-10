Raptors "looked into" hiring JJ Redick as head coach: report

JJ Redick has filled many roles over the course of his career: the distinction of “most hated player in college basketball” during his time with the Duke Blue Devils, one of the NBA’s most accomplished three-point shooters, ESPN personality, and… maybe the Toronto Raptors’ next head coach?

Sportsnet’s Michael Grange floated the possibility of Redick making the transition from the desk of ESPN’s First Take and his own Old Man and the Three podcast to Toronto’s bench next season as a replacement for the recently departed Nick Nurse.

“There are some wild cards, with former Raptors head coach Dwane Casey thought to have registered interest and one source suggesting that Toronto has looked into the possibility of veteran NBA sharpshooter, turned podcaster, turned broadcaster JJ Redick — who has spoken openly about the possibility of getting into coaching — as being head coach material,” Grange wrote in an article yesterday exploring Toronto’s options.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later confirmed that Toronto did in fact meet with Toronto for a first-round interview.

Fifteen-year NBA veteran and ESPN analyst JJ Redick has interviewed for the Toronto Raptors’ coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Redick was part of a first-round of candidates to meet with franchise leadership. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 10, 2023

Nurse concluded his tenure with the Raptors with a record of 227-163 and three playoff berths in five seasons, including the 2019 NBA title, which Redick saw first-hand as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers during the infamous second-round playoff series between the two teams that concluded with Kawhi Leonard’s epic buzzer-beater.

Redick made 1,950 three-pointers throughout his career, which ran from 2006-07 through 2020-21. In total, he played 15 seasons for six teams, averaging 12.8 points and two rebounds in 940 regular-season games.

He has no previous coaching experience at the professional level but currently does work on the bench of his sons’ youth teams.

Grange also included Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, Raptors 905 head coach Patrick Mutombo, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell, Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Vanderbilt University head coach Jerry Stackhouse, current Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, and Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman as possible candidates.