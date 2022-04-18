Nurse, Raptors facing unprecedented injury challenges

The injury bug has officially hit the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors are shaping up to be without three players when they take to the court tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers in a crucial Game 2 first-round matchup.

Scottie Barnes is confirmed out with an ankle sprain, while Thad Young (thumb hyperextension) and Gary Trent Jr. (non-COVID illness) remain doubtful.

Barnes and Young were injured during Saturday night’s loss, while Trent was reported to be battling his illness during the game.

Young took part in the team’s shootaround today with a wrapped hand, while Barnes was present with a walking boot. Trent Jr. did not take part.

And while each playoff run comes with its twists and turns, head coach Nick Nurse’s Raptors have had remarkable injury luck, to this point, during the previous two postseasons.

In 2019, the Raptors played 24 playoff games, putting out the same starting lineup all 24 times. OG Anunoby missed the entirety of the playoffs while recovering from appendicitis, but at least the Raptors had time to adjust for the then second-year player’s absence.

In 2020, the Raptors played 11 playoff games across two series, using the same starting lineup, again, all 11 times. With Barnes and Trent Jr. in the Game 1 starting lineup but slated to miss tonight, the 36-game streak is set to end tonight.

Nurse’s resume as a coach speaks for itself: the 2019 NBA title followed up with the 2020 NBA coach of the year award. Since getting the job in Toronto, Nurse’s Raptors have won the fifth-most games league-wide, even accounting for a 27-45 record last season.

But all that history won’t help Nurse and the Raptors as they look to even up the series. It’ll be a new starting lineup, a new rotation, and a new challenge for this year’s Raptors.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm, with the game being broadcast on TSN.