Raptors' Fred VanVleet launches new "Bet on Yourself" podcast

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is launching a new podcast.

VanVleet is co-hosting the Bet on Yourself podcast, with the first episode set to drop on all platforms on November 3.

But while VanVleet’s known for his ability on the basketball court, his new pod will feature business partner and mentor Derek Folk as the pair are focusing on “inspiring conversations with emerging entrepreneurs.”

“With this podcast, we hope to pay it back and empower the BIPOC community here in Canada and beyond by bouncing around ideas, helping to solve problems, and giving these incredible entrepreneurs a powerful platform from which they can grow their businesses,” VanVleet said in a release. “I wanted everyone to be able to hear the important conversations we’re having.”

The first season of the podcast is set for 12 weekly episodes, with VanVleet and Folk talking to Canadian entrepreneurs about their specific industries, offering “strategic business advice and motivation to help them achieve their goals.”

“Our primary goal is to help BIPOC entrepreneurs launch and operate successful businesses,” said co-host Folk, who is the COO of American firm Folk Williams Financial Management.

Coming out of Wichita State in 2016, VanVleet has become the highest-paid undrafted player in NBA history.

VanVleet has spent all of his 287-game NBA career playing with the Raptors, having won the championship with the team in 2019.