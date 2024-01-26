Raptors fans have mixed emotions over Siakam's latest quote in Indiana

Pascal Siakam is no longer a member of the Toronto Raptors, but he’s still finding a way to pull at fans’ heartstrings.

Traded to the Indiana Pacers earlier this month, Siakam joined one of the league’s most exciting up-and-coming teams, who currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 25-20 record.

It wasn’t necessarily a completely seamless transition, with the Pacers going 0-3 in Siakam’s first three games in the lineup.

But after his first win as a Pacer in a 134-122 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, Siakam gave an on-court interview to the fans at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“I appreciate every single fan out there, every single supporter. And you know, again, I want to make this home. I’m just excited that everyone is embracing me, and I just want to continue to work hard for them, and hopefully we’ll get some results and exciting moments out here,” Siakam told the crowd.

It was the idea of calling Indiana “home” that really stuck with Raptors fans, given that prior to the trade, Toronto was the only NBA franchise Siakam had played for since being drafted in 2016. Growing into one of the most popular players in franchise history while with Toronto, Raptors fans had plenty of thoughts about Siakam’s quote:

Me right now pic.twitter.com/8CL4bHwqcI — Late stage capitalism hater (@sarahrimmington) January 26, 2024

This hurts my chest https://t.co/PTGsb9A4ib — Freya (@RapFanHereThere) January 26, 2024

This hurts but Im happy. Does that make sense https://t.co/4LwT7Jbqk6 — Swish (@TalkRaptors) January 26, 2024

Glad he found a new home even if its not with the Raptors anymore. Hope he continues to do well. https://t.co/MakLHQYNmm — Jessica Smith (@BHassock) January 26, 2024

Raps fan here. Pascal is AWESOME. You guys will love him. So hard working . — iamRM🇨🇦 (@RahMath48523330) January 26, 2024

While Siakam had expressed some desire to sign long-term in Toronto, it was clear that the organization felt differently about the 29-year-old forward. And though he’s yet to come to terms with the Pacers on an extension past this season, it seems like he’s at least alluding to the possibility of sticking around long-term in Indiana.

Siakam has averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists in his four games for the Pacers.

Siakam is expected to return to Toronto on February 14, when the Pacers come to visit Scotiabank Arena. Expect a lengthy ovation for him both when introduced in the starting lineup and when the team gives him a well-deserved tribute video.