It’s a poorly-kept secret that the Toronto Raptors are one of the NBA’s most keyed-on teams ahead of next month’s trade deadline.

Toronto’s got a glutton of talented players, but haven’t quite been able to string the wins together this season, as they’re currently sitting 23-28 and 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Many of Toronto’s trade rumours have centred around guards Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr., both of whom are signed in Toronto past this season but eligible to hit unrestricted free agency by invoking their respective player options.

According to The Action Network’s Matt Moore, nearly anyone on the Raptors could be ahead of the February 9 trade deadline at the right price.

“They’ve made all their non-Scottie-Barnes players available for discussion, at extreme prices, and will wait to see if a bidding war amps up,” Moore wrote in an article on Sunday.

That means players like Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, as well as Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher, or Christian Koloko could theoretically be on the table for the Raptors.

But it might be right ahead of the deadline, with Toronto in no real rush to go for a move until the final few days or even hours.

“Don’t expect any moves until right before the deadline from Toronto,” Moore added.

Moore, like other media members have reiterated over the last few weeks, suggested that just because there’s interest in the Raptors’ core pieces, doesn’t necessarily mean that any of them will necessarily be dealt.

“There’s also an overall skepticism that any offer will meet the high price for OG Anunoby, much less Pascal Siakam. However, one league non-team-affiliated source did suggest that Gary Trent Jr. might be more likely than even VanVleet to get dealt.”

The Raptors are next in action on Monday night, when they take on the Suns in Phoenix. Tipoff is set for 9 pm ET.