Raptors discussing three-team trade involving Dragic: report

With the NBA trade deadline just hours away, the Goran Dragic trade saga could finally be over today.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Toronto Raptors have been discussing a trade that could see Dragic on the move today to the New York Knicks. The Los Angeles Lakers would also be involved in the three team setup that could see up to six players on the move.

The 35-year-old Dragic has been away from the Raptors since November due to a personal matter, having played in just five games this season.

Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Raptors have discussed a 3-team trade. Lakers get Cam Reddish and Alec Burks. Knicks get Goran Dragic and draft picks. Raptors get Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel. There’s also a chance Kendrick Nunn is added to the trade as talks continue — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 10, 2022

The Knicks would be sending out three players: small forward Cam Reddish, shooting guard Alec Burks, and centre Nerlens Noel, the Lakers would send out guard Talen Horton-Tucker, and the Raptors would of course be sending along another guard in Dragic. Scotto added that Los Angeles could add point guard Kendrick Nunn in the deal.

Dragic is currently making $19.4 million on a contract that expires this offseason.

On Tuesday, Raptors GM Bobby Webster referred to Dragic as a “unique piece”.

“You get to be in conversations that you typically aren’t,” Webster added.

“We’ve always had a pretty good line of communication with Goran and his representative,” Webster said about the team’s relationship with the guard. “Even before he left here, [Raptors president Masai Ujiri] and myself sat down with him and got a sense [of how he was feeling.]”

Update: Dragic has reportedly been sent to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a three-team deal.