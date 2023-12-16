Ex-Raptors player CJ Miles has high praise for DeRozan and Lowry

During their time together with the Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan were nothing but excellent teammates.

Though the duo was never able to win a championship together with the Raptors (Lowry’s would come after DeRozan’s departure), they led the team to many successful seasons. Not only were they great players on the court, but according to another ex-Raptor in CJ Miles, they were selfless teammates.

“They were selfless,” Miles said on the Run Your Race podcast. “They were some of the most selfless superstars. They were with it, they were with everybody. Kyle was for his guys. If Kyle thought we should have a day off, we got a day off. He would go through hell to make sure that happened. Deebo was the most quiet superstar I’d ever been around.

“They cared about winning, they cared about the game, and they knew they needed the team to do it. They cheered for everybody the same. That’s how we got that great bench unit that first year. People give me credit for some of that, but they were already grooming those guys before I got there. I just happened to be the guy that was playing with them.”

Though Miles only spent a season and a half with the Raptors, it is clear that both Lowry and DeRozan made great impressions in the short time they spent together. In the full season the three played together, the Raptors put up a 59-23 record in the regular season. They were able to get past the Washington Wizards in the first round before being swept by Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in round two.