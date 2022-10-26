Here's what beer prices are like at Raptors games this season

Prices aren’t exactly going down when it comes to buying beer at Toronto Raptors games this season.

Starting at $12.25 for a tall can of Coors Light, Molson Canadian, or Miller Lite, you could be pretty deep in the hole by the time you pick up just two or three drinks.

The crazy thing about the ever-rising beer prices at Raptors games is that they’re actually under inflation, going up in most cases by a price of 50 cents from last season.

Depending on the drink, that’s about 2 to 4% increase, compared to a 7.2% inflation rate across Canada per the Bank of Canada’s Monetary Policy Report in July 2022.

So if you ever think that you’re getting ripped off when you’re buying a drink at a sporting event, just remember: well, they could’ve always charged more!

Based on signage around Scotiabank Arena, here’s what it costs to grab a drink at the game (with all taxes and tips excluded).

Raptors’ beer prices

20 oz 28 oz Tall Can Coors Light $13.50 $17.00 $12.25 Coors Original $14.25 $17.75 $13.25 Molson Canadian $13.50 $17.00 $12.25 Blue Moon $14.25 $17.75 $13.25 Hop Valley $14.25 $17.75 $13.25 Creemore Lager $14.25 $17.75 $13.25 Creemore Pilsner N/A N/A $13.25 Creemore IPA N/A N/A $13.25 Creemore Pale Ale N/A N/A $13.25 Arizona Hard Iced Tea N/A N/A $13.50 Sol N/A N/A $13.25 Heineken N/A N/A $13.75 Strongbow Cider N/A N/A $13.75 Vizzy N/A N/A $13.50 Rickard’s Red N/A N/A $13.25 Miller Lite N/A N/A $12.25 Miller High Life N/A N/A $13.25 Smirnoff Ice N/A N/A $13.50 Murphy’s Irish Stout N/A N/A $13.75 Glutenberg Blonde N/A N/A $13.75 Coors Edge Non-Alcoholic N/A N/A $8.00

Raptors’ liquor prices

Premium: 1 oz. $12.50 / 2 oz. $23.00

Deluxe: 1 oz. $13.00 / 2 oz. $24.00

Raptors’ wine prices

House: 6 oz. 13.50 / 9 oz. $19.00

Premium: 6 oz. $15.50 / 9 oz. $22.00