Banton meets with Celtics after Raptors cut him loose: report

Dalano Banton’s time with the Toronto Raptors could be coming to an end.

One day after the Raptors chose not to submit a qualifying offer for the Toronto-born point guard after two seasons with the team, Banton has found the first of his suitors in free agency.

Per NBABigBoard.com’s Rafael Barlowe, the Boston Celtics have met with Banton to discuss a possible landing spot for the first-time free agent.

A 2021 second-round pick of the Raptors, Banton was the first-ever Toronto-born player to be selected by the franchise when he was taken out of the University of Nevada. A native of the Rexdale neighbourhood in Toronto, Banton quickly emerged as a fan favourite, though his playing time never quite matched his popularity.

Banton had split his time over the last two seasons in between the NBA and Toronto’s G League affiliate, playing 21 games in his career with Raptors 905.

“Just kinda understanding circumstance and situation,” Banton said earlier this year on going up and down between the two rosters. as per Sportsnet. “Just knowing that I was set back with some injuries this year… So it’s never a downgrade, it’s never a punishment type of thing. Just going down there and staying professional and being ready for my name to get called.”

While it seems like the Raptors would’ve liked to keep moving forward with Banton, the realities of their contract situations seems like he was the odd man out.

Banton was seen hanging around Toronto recently this summer, spotted alongside Joe Wieskamp, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Christian Koloko, and Precious Achiuwa Scotiabank Arena to support Toronto’s newly hired head coach Darko Rajaković at his introduction earlier this month.

Over the course of the last two seasons. Banton has averaged 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 95 games for the Raptors in his career.