March Madness star among players Raptors worked out for NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors are just one day away from a potentially franchise-altering draft pick.

Holding the 13th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft taking place on Thursday, Toronto has worked out about 20 different players, per assistant general manager Dan Tolzman at yesterday’s media availability.

While some teams publicize their draft workouts, Toronto has opted against the practice in recent seasons.

“It’s just another advantage of not letting the teams around us know who we have coming through here,” Tolzman said. “It’s not like we’re holding [the players] to secrecy. It’s a standard protocol.”

But with players often posting on social media of their workouts — or their agents and media members often sharing details of their clients’ whereabouts — it’s offered us the opportunity to make an educated guess as to who Toronto could be selecting tomorrow.

One of the names that might be most recognizable to the casual fan is Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell, who dropped 19 assists on Michigan State earlier this year to set an NCAA March Madness single-game record, earning him praise from around the basketball world.

With a big hat tip to Twitter user @nba_ced, here’s a partial list of who we have seen work out for the Raptors ahead of the draft this year:

Nick Smith, Arkansas

Age: 19

Position: Point guard/shooting guard

2022-23 stats: 17 GP (17 starts), 25.8 minutes, 12.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, .338 3P%

@WashWizards Predraft Workout #2:

Arkansas projected lottery pick Nick Smith Jr details the grueling travel he has endured right away during his Predraft process. He’s worked out and flown from LA to Tor, back to LA and today he’s here in DC working out. #TheFocusTV #NBA pic.twitter.com/t9SgeoJuui — Focus TV (@TheFocus_TV) June 5, 2023

Kamaka Hepa, Hawaii

Age: 23

Position: SF/PF

Stats: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

🚨SLEEPER IN #NBADraft🚨 🦖Kamaka Hepa (@HawaiiMBB) had an #NBA Pre-Draft Workout with the Toronto @Raptors yesterday… 🎯This past season for Hawaii, Kamaka was TOP 5 in the @NCAA in 3PT Efficiency for players 6'9" or taller per @CerebroSports…👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/HhdUI5MHIS — HoopDreamsBball🏀🧠 (@hoopdreamsbball) June 2, 2023

Brandon Podziemski, Santa Clara / Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Podziemski:

Age: 20

Position: SG

Stats: 19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Miller:

Age: 19

Position: PG

Stats: 16.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Brandon Podziemski and Leonard Miller working out for the Toronto Raptors today 👀 pic.twitter.com/0d1jggSAof — NBA District (@TheNBADistrict) June 12, 2023

Jett Howard, Michigan

Age: 20

Position: F

Stats: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Former Michigan forward Jett Howard is in Toronto today. Howard drew questions about his health, poor defense and low motor but shot 37% from 3 in his lone year in college. He is listed at 6’8″ and is the son of former NBA player Juwan Howard. pic.twitter.com/31Y9S9ixBe — ced (@nba_ced) June 12, 2023

Leaky Black, North Carolina

Age: 24

Position: PG

Stats: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Former UNC guard, Leaky Black, is in Toronto today. Black played 5 years at UNC and measured at 6’8″ ( w/ shoes, 6’6.25″ w/o) with a 6’10” wingspan at the NBA G League Elite Camp. pic.twitter.com/HK2xQZvs3Z — ced (@nba_ced) June 11, 2023

Malachi Smith, Gonzaga

Age: 23

Position: PG

Stats: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Malachi Smith appears to be working out with the Los Angeles Clippers today. #Gonzaga guard had a Toronto Raptors workout last week. pic.twitter.com/PaGNwt7Scl — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) June 7, 2023

Charles Bediako, Alabama

Age: 21

Position: C

2022-23 stats: 37 G, 6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 BLK, 0.6 STL

I’m told Charles Bediako has completed pre-draft workouts with the Grizzlies, Trail Blazers, Jazz, Thunder, Mavericks, Spurs, Hornets, Celtics and Raptors. He’s scheduled for workouts this month with the Hawks, Kings, Bucks, Cavaliers and Pelicans. He ranked in at 54th in my… — Global Scouting (@GlobalScouting_) June 6, 2023

Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Age: 19

Position: Point guard/shooting guard

2022-23 stats: 32 GP (32 starts), 32.2 minutes, 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, .346 3P%

Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. just completed a a Wizards group pre-draft workout. Smith said he has an upcoming workout scheduled with the Heat. Wallace said he's already worked out for the Raptors. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) June 5, 2023

DeAndre Williams, Memphis

Age: 26

Position: PF

2022-23 stats: 35 GP, 17.1 PPG, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Former Memphis forward, DeAndre Williams, worked out for the Toronto Raptors, per his Instagram.

The 26yo avg’d 18p/8r while making 40% of his 72 3PA this past season. pic.twitter.com/VW1fUGI3A4 — ced (@nba_ced) May 31, 2023

Markquis Nowell, Kansas State

Age: 23

Position: G

2022-23 stats: 36 GP, 17.1 PPG, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 AST

Markquis Nowell In Toronto Rn For A Workout With The Raptors pic.twitter.com/iFUPCmV6Ac — NBA District (@TheNBADistrict) May 30, 2023

Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

Age: 20

Position: G

2022-23 stats: 31 GP, 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 BLK, 0.8 STL