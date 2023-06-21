SportsBasketballRaptors

March Madness star among players Raptors worked out for NBA Draft

Adam Laskaris
|
Jun 21 2023, 2:38 pm
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are just one day away from a potentially franchise-altering draft pick.

Holding the 13th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft taking place on Thursday, Toronto has worked out about 20 different players, per assistant general manager Dan Tolzman at yesterday’s media availability.

While some teams publicize their draft workouts, Toronto has opted against the practice in recent seasons.

“It’s just another advantage of not letting the teams around us know who we have coming through here,” Tolzman said. “It’s not like we’re holding [the players] to secrecy. It’s a standard protocol.”

But with players often posting on social media of their workouts — or their agents and media members often sharing details of their clients’ whereabouts — it’s offered us the opportunity to make an educated guess as to who Toronto could be selecting tomorrow.

One of the names that might be most recognizable to the casual fan is Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell, who dropped 19 assists on Michigan State earlier this year to set an NCAA March Madness single-game record, earning him praise from around the basketball world.

With a big hat tip to Twitter user @nba_ced, here’s a partial list of who we have seen work out for the Raptors ahead of the draft this year:

Nick Smith, Arkansas

Age: 19

Position: Point guard/shooting guard

2022-23 stats: 17 GP (17 starts), 25.8 minutes, 12.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, .338 3P%

Kamaka Hepa, Hawaii

Age: 23

Position: SF/PF

Stats: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Brandon Podziemski, Santa Clara / Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Podziemski:

Age: 20

Position: SG

Stats: 19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Miller:

Age: 19

Position: PG

Stats: 16.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Jett Howard, Michigan

Age: 20

Position: F

Stats: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Leaky Black, North Carolina

Age: 24

Position: PG

Stats: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Malachi Smith, Gonzaga

Age: 23

Position: PG

Stats: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Charles Bediako, Alabama

Age: 21

Position: C

2022-23 stats: 37 G, 6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 BLK, 0.6 STL

Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Age: 19

Position: Point guard/shooting guard

2022-23 stats: 32 GP (32 starts), 32.2 minutes, 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, .346 3P%

DeAndre Williams, Memphis

Age: 26

Position: PF

2022-23 stats: 35 GP, 17.1 PPG, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

 

Markquis Nowell, Kansas State

Age: 23

Position: G

2022-23 stats: 36 GP, 17.1 PPG, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 AST

Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

Age: 20

Position: G

2022-23 stats: 31 GP, 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 BLK, 0.8 STL

