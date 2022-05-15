SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Blue Jays fans clown Rangers for celebrating Odor-Bautista punch anniversary

Adam Laskaris
|
May 15 2022, 4:55 pm
Texas Rangers/Twitter

Don’t come for Toronto Blue Jays fans — they’ll hardly let you come out alive.

The Texas Rangers don’t have a ton of success to celebrate in their history. Celebrating their 50th anniversary this season, they’ve never won a World Series title, losing consecutively in 2010 and 2011.

But they did have a player punch Jose Bautista once in a regular season game, so there’s that.

Six years ago today, the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers converged on the diamond for a mid-game brawl. Most of the time when the benches clear in baseball, nothing happens other than a few good shoves and some words being exchanged, but that wasn’t the case for Texas’ Rougned Odor and Bautista.

Odor, seemingly upset with a slide from Bautista, clocked the Toronto sporting legend right across the jaw, knocking off his helmet and sunglasses.

The Rangers’ official Twitter account decided to mark the memory today with a tweet simply captioned “six years ago today.”

It’s a great photo, there’s no doubt about that.

Of course, the punch itself was devoid of any context.

The Rangers and Odor were also a little peeved about how things had gone down the previous playoffs, where Bautista’s monster bat flip following a go-ahead three-run home run in winner-take-all Game 5 of the ALDS the previous fall.

The Jays had toppled the Rangers in that game to advance in the playoffs and would sweep them in a three game set the following fall in the ALDS once again.

As one now-infamous Blue Jays’ fan sign read, “Would rather get punched in May than knocked out in October.”

Blue Jays fans let them know the absurdity of the tweet:

The Rangers are currently last in the AL West with a record of 13-19 and have not won a playoff game since Game 2 of the 2015 ALDS against Toronto. But at least they’ve got the memories of a brawl from six years ago to hang onto…

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
