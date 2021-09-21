Environment Canada issues a rainfall warning for Toronto

The city of Toronto is in for a wet Wednesday. Environment Canada is warning that heavy rain is expected through the night.

A rainfall warning has been issued for the city as “significant rainfall” is expected overnight on Wednesday.

“Showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast to begin later this evening and will continue through at least Wednesday night,” the weather statement said.

By early Thursday morning, Torontonians should expect to see between 50 and 60 mm of rainfall, with some areas seeing as much as 75 mm.

Environment Canada warns that these types of heavy downpours can result in flash flooding and water pooling on the road.

Low-lying areas have the potential to flood. Residents are asked to check with the local Conservation Authority or the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office if there are concerns about flooding.

Expect a high of 24°C on Tuesday with a low of 19°C overnight. Temperatures will remain between high teens and low twenties for the remainder of the week.