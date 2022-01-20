Premier Doug Ford to make "positive" announcement on reopening today

Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement today regarding the reopening of the province.

Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, at Queens Park.

In a radio interview on Tuesday with Newstalk 580 CFRA, Ford alluded to good news being on the way for Ontarians about restrictions.

“I believe we’re going to make some announcements later this week about going back to other levels of restrictions,” he said.

Ontario is in a modified Step 2 of reopening. The current restrictions have been in place since January 5 with a tentative expiration date of January 26. At this time all indoor dining, gyms, movie theatres, sporting events, and more are closed to the public.

The briefing can be watched live on the Premier’s official YouTube channel at 11:30 am.