PORTA's new menu items are perfect for a delicious summer dinner

Summertime is always a packed experience as we try to squeeze the sun out of every last day. And while we are busy going to the beach, biking the city, or organizing for a long weekend trip to the cottage, we can sometimes run short on the time we need to prepare our meals at home.

Thankfully, we can look to PORTA, Ontario’s favourite ready-to-cook Italian meals to quickly whip up a gourmet meal at home, especially with their new seasonal menu options.

I got to try some of PORTA’s summer menu items and best-sellers to truly taste the magic of their flash-frozen, restaurant-quality traditional food using only the finest Italian and locally-sourced ingredients.

I won’t give away too many spoilers just yet, but let me just say that I’ve become a big PORTA fan in just one weekend. Here’s what I got to try out.

My first PORTA pasta

First up to bat in my PORTA deep dive was the brand new Sorrento Pasta, a very delicious take on a classic Pasta al Limone. Delivered right to my front door, this meal came with fresh handmade spaghetti (flash-frozen to lock in the flavour) and the Limone sauce.

It was a fairly easy meal to whip up for myself and guests on a Friday night, and took roughly 15 minutes from cooking to eating. While the frozen pucks of sauce were cooking in a saucepan with a little bit of water, I got the pasta water boiling for the delicious spaghetti.

Once both components were done, the fresh lemon sauce was added to the pasta and I sprinkled some parmesan cheese on top, which was conveniently provided by PORTA.

It’s an extremely light yet distinct lemon sauce while the chopped spinach and capers cut the acidity. Adding some crushed red chilli pepper flakes brought a little kick.

Getting into the pizzas

Alongside the pasta, I also cooked up two frozen seasonal pizzas: the Roman-style Loretta and Checco. I cooked both simultaneously because they have the same baking temperature and time, while I focused on the pasta.

These yummy pizzas were super easy to prepare. You just pop them in the oven at 425F for 9 to 13 minutes and after that, broil them just a touch so the crust gets crunchy and the cheese is all melty.

The Loretta was definitely a crowd-pleaser, chocked full of delicious Mediterranean veggies that were crispy and not soggy like other frozen pizzas. I especially like the saltiness of the olives and the acidity of the tomato sauce. The crust was sturdy enough to support the ample toppings but yet not dry at all.

The Checco was equally delicious but a bit bolder. The spinach, goat cheese, and béchamel sauce are a perfect, decadent combination that is heightened by the sweetness of the caramelized onions. The lemon zest cuts through the richness, providing a balanced bite with a crispy crust.

More Italian favourites

Already impressed, I went all out with more pasta plates on Saturday night, including the new Prato and Brindisi options. The Brindisi is a cavatelli with a robust sugo e salsiccia (sausage and tomato sauce) and the Prato is a fresh ravioli stuffed with Italian cheese in a San Marzano pomodoro sauce. If you’re drooling now imagine how I felt!

Both were a dream to whip up, under 20 minutes each, and were extremely filling for even the smallest serving size. I finished each with a helpful dusting of parmesan and prepared to tuck right in.

The Prato’s ravioli were deliciously soft, almost like pillows with just the right amount of creamy cheese filling. The enveloping tomato sauce was extremely bright and a bit tangy, just how I like it.

If I had to pick, the Brindisi was my favourite. After cooking the cavatelli al dente, they came out fluffy while the ridges soaked up all the generous sauce perfectly. To take it one step further I recommend adding some freshly chopped parsley or basil for a bit of freshness. Chef’s kiss!

Delectable desserts

For a touch of sweetness after the meal we treated ourselves to the Dolci Assortiti, a pack of four mousses and panna cottas.

The variety pack comes with a tiramisu, chocolate mousse, panna cotta with raspberry compote, and the seasonal Limone mousse. Pro tip: take out your frozen desserts while you prepare your meals as they need at least one hour to defrost.

The chocolate mousse was my absolute favourite out of the bunch! Simple and rich with chocolate beads on top adding a bit of texture to the smooth mouse. The Limone was a close second with an extremely light and zesty flavour, a perfectly refreshing bite to finish the meal without being overly sweet.

With a fresh raspberry compote on top of a smooth, traditional filling, the panna cotta was equally as yummy and tasted like the raspberries were just picked that day. It’s perfect with an after-dinner coffee and the tiramisu is classically delicious with a touch of cookie crumble.

Final thoughts? Humbly impressed

All in all, the PORTA summer menu made for easy and delicious meals, and the options were truly restaurant-quality thanks to their flash-freezing technique. The cooking instructions could not have been simpler and even better, most of the packaging was totally recyclable.

The seasonal menu options were perfect for a hot summer day, infused with delish veggies and fruit — mirroring the freshness of our favourite season.

In terms of entertainment value, my friends also loved everything they tried and I didn’t have to prepare anything before they came over to my apartment! I simply just popped the pizzas in the oven, took 15 minutes to whip up some pasta, and waited for the desserts to defrost. This helped me spend more time hanging out and less time in the kitchen.

After spending the weekend with some of PORTA’s delicious Italian hits, I’ve signed up for a weekly box and can’t wait to try PORTA’s other menu options including the fan-favourite Peppino and Gino pizzas, Bologna pasta, and risottos. Plus, many of the company’s products are newly available at over 30 Longo’s locations near you.

Buon appetito!