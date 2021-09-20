Celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day with a 50% off deal

It’s National Pepperoni Pizza Day, and PizzaForno is offering a one-day-only deal for all lovers of the classic dish.

Customers can celebrate the national day with 50% off pepperoni pizza at their locations for one day only, September 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PizzaForno Automated Pizzerias (@thepizzaforno)

PizzaForno has combined artisan pizza with “robotic automation technology” and has since grown to 20 different locations across North America.

Each pizza is ready in under three minutes and available 24/7.

Click here for a full list of locations.