People outraged over ticket prices for Madonna's concerts in Toronto

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Jan 23 2023, 8:44 pm
yakub88/Shutterstock

Tickets for Madonna’s much-anticipated global tour went on sale last week and many loyal “Material Girls” were shocked to discover that dreams of seeing their favourite pop star perform came with a hefty price tag.

The queen of pop announced her 2023 tour just last week with more than 60 stops worldwide, including Toronto.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour is set to highlight the 64-year-old singer’s four-decade-long catalog of music, and will pay respect to New York where her career first began.

The one-of-a-kind experience will also feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, who will perform across all dates on the tour.

Tickets went on sale on Friday and a second Toronto date was even added to the tour to keep up with the demand.

However, fans who have been waiting years to see the singer live were shocked to see the ticket prices, especially on Ticketmaster.

Some fans reported that tickets in the nosebleeds were selling for upwards of $300.

Another person claimed that VIP packages were running for $3,000.

One person even joked that they’d have to purchase a telescope to be able to watch the concert from their seats.

During the pre-sale period, one fan claimed that just one ticket was selling for $600.

Another person said that prices for the show were “out of control.”

At the time of writing, the cheapest tickets for Madonna’s August 13 show are running for $423 in the 300 sections. The very best floor seats are reselling for up to $7,500.

Tickets for Madonna’s August 14 show are slightly cheaper but will still hurt your pockets. Some 300-section seats are reselling for $400, but floor seats and VIP packages will cost you a couple thousand dollars.

