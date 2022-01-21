Following Health Canada’s authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 oral antiviral pill, Paxlovid, on Monday, Ontario has now received its first shipment.

Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott announced on Friday morning that the province received its first batch of Paxlovid courses, along with an additional 400 additional treatments for Ontario’s First Nations communities.

The pill will help treat mild to COVID-19 symptoms and reduce severe illness and hospitalizations, especially in high-risk individuals.

Good news! Ontario’s first shipment of Paxlovid has arrived and is being distributed to sites. We’ve also secured an additional 400 courses for First Nations communities in the north. This is an important tool to help reduce #COVID19 hospitalizations for high-risk Ontarians. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 21, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos held a press conference on Wednesday to provide updates about the treatment. They warned that while the pill is a helpful tool, it is not an alternative to getting vaccinated.

“[Paxlovid is] an important new tool in our tool kit that will protect against severe outcomes hospitalization and death,” said Trudeau. “This will be a powerful tool to continue to keep people from getting extremely sick, but it needs to be used right, and it’s not a replacement for getting vaccinated, wearing masks for staying safe, or [physical distancing].”

Distribution to provinces and territories is underway, and another 120,000 treatments are scheduled for February and March. Once the pill rolls out, it will be available by prescription.

Ontario reported that 4,114 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 64 new deaths have occurred as of Friday. The province is entering a new reopening plan on January 31.