Ontario reports more than 13,500 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Ontario reported 13,578 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, following 16,714 infections on Sunday, and down from a record-breaking 18,445 cases on Saturday.

There are 1,232 people hospitalized in Ontario with the virus. Minister of Health Christine Elliott noted on Twitter that not all hospitals report on weekends.

There are 248 people in intensive care with COVID-19, with a seven-day rolling average of 210 COVID-19 related patients in ICU.

In Ontario, 27,422,363 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including more than 89,000 on January 2.

Across the province, 90.8% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 88.2% have had two shots.

As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in Ontario, the province announced on Monday that it will be returning to a modified version of Step Two of its Roadmap to Reopen plan.

This includes the closure of indoor dining, restrictions around social gatherings, and remote learning for schools across the province, among other things.

For a full overview of the new restrictions, which come into effect at 12:01 am on January 5, head here.

The new public health measures will remain in place for at least three weeks.