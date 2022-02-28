Ontario reports fewer than 900 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 849 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and three new deaths have occurred as of Monday.

Hospitalizations have increased by seven patients since Sunday. There are 279 patients in ICU, down two patients since Sunday. Not all hospitals report COVID-19 data over the weekend so this number will fluctuate.

849 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. Please note that not all hospitals report on weekends. There are 279 people in ICU with COVID-19. There are 1,315 new cases of COVID-19. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 28, 2022

The province reported at least 1,315 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 12,433 deaths from COVID-19.