NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports more than 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 19 new deaths

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Feb 15 2022, 3:24 pm
Ontario reports more than 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 19 new deaths
LouiesWorld1/Shutterstock

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reported that 1,550 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and there were 19 new deaths on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have increased by 181 patients since Monday. There are 384 patients in the ICU, down 10 from Monday.

Of the 384 patients in ICU, 79.5% were admitted due to COVID-19, while 20.5% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

The province reported at least 1,593 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 12,120 deaths from COVID-19.

STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Brooke TaylorBrooke Taylor
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT