Ontario reports fewer than 2,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday

|
Feb 7 2022, 3:29 pm
LouiesWorld1/Shutterstock

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 2,155 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 11 new deaths have occurred as of Monday.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 75 patients from Sunday. There are 486 patients in ICU.

Not all hospitals report COVID-19 cases over the weekend, so hospitalizations number can fluctuate early in the week.

The province reported at least 2,088 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 11,836 deaths from COVID-19.

