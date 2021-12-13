Ontario reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Ontario reported 1,536 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one new death.

The seven-day rolling average is 1,328. Of the new cases, 255 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 634 new cases are in unvaccinated individuals, who make up 23.1% of the population. In addition, 93 of the new infections have an unknown or partial vaccine status.

Across Ontario, 253 people are hospitalized, and 161 people are in ICU. Not all hospitals report COVID-19 admissions over the weekend.

The province has administered 24,484,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 90.3% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 87.6% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 633,683 COVID-19 infections and 10,079 deaths.