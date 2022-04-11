Ontario is opening up publicly funded PCR testing to more individuals as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the province.

The news comes as Ontario is in the throes of a sixth wave of COVID-19 spurred by the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. In light of the rise in cases and hospitalizations, the province is also expanding who is eligible for antiviral treatment.

“It is clear that we are in the sixth wave of this pandemic driven by the BA.2 variant. In the last few weeks we have seen an increase in the percent positivity and upward trend in wastewater surveillance and a rise in hospitalizations,” Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said at a press conference.

Effective immediately, PCR testing eligibility has been expanded to include immunocompromised adults who might be eligible for antiviral treatment.

People eligible for publicly funded PCR testing must have at least one symptom of COVID-19, and be one of the following:

a patient-facing health care worker

a patient in an emergency department, at the discretion of the treating clinician

a staff member, volunteer, resident, inpatient, essential care provider, or visitor in a highest risk setting

a home and community care worker

a student or staff at a Provincial Demonstration School or a hospital school

are at higher-risk for severe COVID-19 and would be eligible for COVID-19 antiviral treatment or other outpatient treatment (treatment outside hospital) following an assessment and positive test

someone who lives with a patient-facing health care worker and/or a worker in the highest risk settings

an outpatient who requires a diagnostic test for clinical management

a temporary foreign worker living in a congregate setting

underhoused or experiencing homelessness

pregnant

a first responder, including firefighters, police and paramedics

an elementary or secondary student or education staff who has received a PCR self-collection kit, if available through your school

self-collection kit, if available through your school directed by your local public health unit

Those who are newly eligible for antiviral COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid, include: