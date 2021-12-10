Ontario expanding booster shot eligibility in the new year

Ontario is expanding booster shot eligibility in the new year in light of rising COVID-19 cases in the province.

Beginning on January 4, at 8 am, anyone aged 18 and older who is 168 past their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can begin booking their booster dose.

People in this age group can book their appointments via the province’s vaccine portal online. Individuals can also call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, or book through their local pharmacy. Some primary care physicians will also be able to provide booster shots.

“Please get your booster dose as soon as you are eligible,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said at a press conference on Friday.

This expansion is in addition to the Ontarians aged 50 and older who can begin booking their booster doses beginning on December 13 at 8 am.