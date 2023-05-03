5 things that make this Ontario doggy daycare stand out from the crowd

As a dog owner, staying at home to play with your furry friend all day sounds like a dream come true — but let’s be real, it’s not exactly realistic.

If you’ve got a busy or unpredictable schedule, finding a doggy daycare that allows your dog to exercise, socialize, and maintain a routine when you’re not around can be a great option.

Dogtopia is Canada’s leading doggy daycare, with 18 locations across the country, and it’s on a mission to make sure each and every dog that comes through its door has the most exciting day ever. In Ontario alone, there are three locations in Mississauga, two in Brampton, one in Barrie, Burlington, Newmarket, Pickering, Toronto right on Bloor West, Kitchener, Brampton, Scarborough, and two brand new locations opening in Guelph and London in June.

With modern facilities, spacious play areas, and most of all, expert staff who provide the highest quality of care, you can be sure your dog will have an incredible time, meaning you can go about your day worry-free.

Dogtopia truly stands out from the crowd — dogs leave happy and are excited to go back. Here are some of the features that make this utopia so unique.

Lots of space to play

With safety measures such as double doors, soundproofed playrooms, a comfortable, climate-controlled environment, and rubberized flooring to reduce the impact on dogs’ feet, joints, and hips, your doggo can exercise to their heart’s content. They even use certified pet-friendly cleaning supplies!

Dogtopia doesn’t discriminate by size or breed but puts every dog through the same evaluation process to ensure they are a fit for open-play daycare. Once in playrooms, dogs are separated based on size and personality, so that every dog can feel safe, have fun, and maybe even make lifelong friends. These rooms are also supervised by certified canine coaches, who have extensive training and experience managing multiple dogs at once.

Fantastic fun activities

The fun at Dogtopia goes above and beyond playroom activities. Dogs are often encouraged to take part in all kinds of fun games — like ball-fetching, chasing games, follow the leader, and paw painting.

Your pooch will even get to enjoy a variety of themed parties from time to time, like the ever-popular bacon-flavoured bubble party. There will also be plenty of doggie photo ops, so you can preserve all of the precious memories they are sure to make at daycare.

Check on your pooch via webcam

Our dogs are our family members, and it’s hard to be away from them, even if we know they’re in good hands.

That’s why Dogtopia has live HD webcams in every playroom so you can check in on your pup throughout the day and put your mind at ease. The webcams are accessible on the Dogtopia mobile app, or from any internet-connected mobile or desktop device, so you’ll get to see firsthand the quality care that staff members provide and how much fun your beloved pet is having.

Your dog’s favourite meals

It’s no secret that dogs like routine, and this means consistency in the food they eat. Changing up their diet can be stressful for them. The good news is that they can enjoy all of their favourite foods at Dogtopia!

Each daycare facility has a fully stocked kitchen, and meals can be prepared according to each pet parent’s directions. The team is happy to accommodate your pup’s unique needs, including dietary requirements or precise medication tracking.

Spa services

Bathing or grooming your dog at home isn’t always the easiest task, to say the least. So why not save yourself the stress and leave it to the professionals? Dogtopia offers spa baths, nail trimming, brush-outs, ear cleaning, teeth brushing, and more. And at select locations, you can even bathe your dog yourself using one of their self-serve tubs, which are suited for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

The Dogtopia team creates a comfortable environment in its modern spa facilities, aimed at calming even the most nervous furry guests. With hypoallergenic shampoos, conditioners, and products designed specifically to be safe and gentle on a dog’s skin — you can be sure your pup will enjoy their pamper session.

To book a meet and greet for your dog, find your nearest location here and get in touch. Be sure to follow Dogtopia on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with the latest news from the world of doggy daycare.