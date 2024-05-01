A Toronto pizzeria is celebrating 50 years in business, and to mark the occasion they’re cutting their prices in half for one day.

Since 1974, Oakwood Pizzeria has been serving up slices of thin crust, good, old-fashioned pizza, and has steadily amassed a cult following in the city for its authentic recipes and flavours over the decade.

The restaurant was originally located at 420 Oakwood Avenue, Ida Salituro, the current owner’s daughter, tells blogTO, when it was founded by Ida’s grandparents who had immigrated to the city from Cosenza, Calabria.

“They brought over their recipes that were inspired by their southern Italian heritage and traditions,” she tells blogTO. “Those same recipes are used today.”

While the pizza is, without a doubt, worthy of keeping the restaurant in business for 50 years (and beyond,) Ida tells blogTO that the restaurant’s “love for family, friends and community,” has been the real key to Oakwood Pizzeria’s success.

A family-owned and operated business spanning three generations, Ida tells blogTO that she and her family feel “thankful, blessed and excited,” to have achieved the milestone.

The past 50 years haven’t been without their challenges, to be sure.

Ida says that some of the greatest obstacles the restaurant has faced include the loss of their founder in 1995 (a year after the restaurant’s 30th anniversary,) and learning to honour his legacy while keeping the business running.

Then, of course, there are memories of the pandemic, which forced small businesses — including Oakwood Pizzeria — to adapt and adjust to new ways of operating, only to be followed up with steep food costs today.

In spite of the difficulty, though, Ida says it’s the restaurant’s customers that have kept them running all these years.

“From our humble beginning to becoming a family favourite, we couldn’t have done it without our customers,” she tells blogTO.

To give back to their loyal customers, for that matter, the pizza joint is slashing their prices for one day only in honour of their anniversary.

On Saturday, May 4, walk-in customers will be able to pick up a large pie with any or all of the toppings from their House Special pizza (pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, olives and anchovies) for half the regular price.

It might be the first time you’ve been able to get a large pizza for $12.50 since 1974, come to think of it.

Since you’re never too old to throw a birthday party, Oakwood Pizzeria is also offering free cake and refreshments to anyone who stops by to celebrate on Saturday, whether you pick up a pie or not.

Oakwood Pizzeria is located at 434 Oakwood Avenue.