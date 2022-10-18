NHL explains "hand pass" call that cost Leafs tying goal against Coyotes

For a moment last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs looked like they’d eked out at least a point against the Arizona Coyotes.

Trailing 3-2 in the third period, Mitch Marner corralled a puck in the offensive zone and appeared to tie the game up with just under 40 seconds remaining.

But a video review cancelled out the goal, moments before Arizona made it 4-2 by the way of an empty net marker, deeming Leafs Morgan Rielly had directed the puck to Marner via a “hand pass” after knocking the puck down with his glove.

“The Situation Room determined that Morgan Rielly batted the puck with his hand inside the attacking zone before teammate Mitchell Marner subsequently gained possession and control,” the NHL Situation room explained, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The play was a controversial one due to the fact Rielly seemed to merely let the puck fall to the ice before Marner came in moments later to swoop it up. But by the letter of the law, it appears that the NHL is sticking to the rule book as it’s written, instead of using some room for interpretation or common sense.

“According to Rule 79.1, a player may bat a puck in the air with his open hand, ‘unless, in the opinion of the on-ice officials, he has directed the puck to a teammate, or has allowed his team to gain an advantage, and subsequently possession and control of the puck is obtained by a player of the offending team, either directly or deflected off any player or official,'” the ruling added. “In this case, it was deemed that Marner was the first player to gain possession and control of the puck after Rielly batted it with his hand.”

After the loss on Monday, Toronto is now 2-2-0 in the season.

“The puck clearly changed direction on its way down. To me, the thing I don’t think they were really looking at — there is a debate of whether it hit Rielly’s stick on the way down and if it hit the toe of his stick, which helped change the puck’s trajectory. Did it hit Keller’s skate? Is that enough for possession?” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I don’t know. It’s crazy that we are talking about such little things on these reviews. We just have to do a better job of not putting ourselves in that spot.”

The Leafs are back in action against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.