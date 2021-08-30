New month, new productions!

Don’t let the hot weather fool ya, Toronto. Fall is fast approaching and that means some new movies and TV shows are filming right here in the city. When you’re out and about roaming the streets of the city, make sure to be on the lookout — you just never know when you might catch a sneak peek of all the action!

Here are 10 movies and TV shows filming in the city this September.

What We Do in the Shadows – Season 4

What We Do in the Shadows returns to Toronto this month to film for its fourth season, with production scheduled to continue into December. Set in Staten Island, the series follows a group of vampire roommates who have lived together for decades.

Women Talking

Women Talking will be filming in the city until sometime in September. The new feature film will star actress Frances McDormand in the lead role and is based around Miriam Toews’ bestselling novel. The plot follows a group of Mennonite women who are isolated in a colony and dealing with sexual assaults committed by some of the men.

Locke & Key – Season 3

Locke & Key will wrap up production of its third season in the city this month. While production for season two wrapped this past March, the series returned to Toronto to film again for season three in May. This supernatural horror show streams on Netflix and was adapted from a comic book series written by Joe Hill. The series focuses on the Locke family, who move into their deceased father’s family home.

Coroner – Season 4

Coroner is filming in Toronto until December for the second season of the popular Canadian crime show. The series is set in Toronto and follows Jenny Cooper (played by Serinda Swan), a widower who now investigates and looks into mysterious or sudden deaths.

The Hardy Boys – Season 2

Feeling nostalgic? Hardy Boys sets up production again in the Port Hope area for season two and will continue filming into October. The series is a total remake of the books by the same name and airs on the streaming platform Hulu. The series was quickly renewed for a second season set to air sometime in 2022.

Workin’ Moms – Season 6

Workin’ Moms is filming in Toronto until October for another season of the hilarious comedy show. Created by and starring film critic Catherine Reitman, this series follows a group of close-knit friends and working mothers trying to balance it all.

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4

Star Trek: Discovery will be filming season four in Toronto until the end of September. Commonly referred to by its code name “Green Harvest,” the series is set approximately 10 years before the original Star Trek series and stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones, among others.

See – Season 3

Starring Jason Momoa, See is in Toronto to shoot its third season, with most of the filming taking place at Cinespace Film Studios. The first season was filmed in British Columbia, but filming was moved to Toronto for seasons two and three. Production started earlier this year in May and will continue into October.

Murdoch Mysteries – Season 15

The long-running series Murdoch Mysteries is on location in Toronto for its 15th season, with production expected to continue into 2022. Starring Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, and Jonny Harris, this Canadian drama series follows Toronto-based detective William Murdoch as he solves crimes at the turn of the century.

Mayor of Kingstown – Season 1

Mayor of Kingstown is a new series from Paramount+ that will be on location in Toronto until the end of September. The crime drama stars Jeremy Renner as the heir to his family’s criminal empire in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan. The series will also examine America’s prison system.