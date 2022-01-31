Hello February! A new month means some new productions filming right here in Toronto.

With plenty of movies and TV shows currently filming in the city, you just never know when you might spot your favourite actor or actress off-set, roaming the streets.

From returning series to new showstoppers, here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Toronto this February. There are 9 movies and TV shows!

Netflix’s Sex/Life is back on location in the city this month to begin filming its second season. Starring Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, the spicy drama-comedy series follows mother and wife Billie as she reminiscences with a flame from her past that suddenly reappears in her life. Sex/Life will be on location in Toronto until sometime in May.

Titans returns to Toronto to begin production of its fourth season. Starring Minka Kelly, Brenton Thwaites, and Anna Diop, among others, this DC Universe series is about a group of superheroes, who work together to fight crime and evil, and are led by Nighwing. Filming is expected to continue into the summer months.

Good Sam is a brand-new CBS series filming in the GTA this month, with production expected to continue into March. Starring Jason Isaacs and Sophia Bush, the series will be a medical drama that follows a father and daughter working together as doctors in the same hospital, which proves to be more difficult than they ever imagined. The new series premiered in January on CBS.

The CW’s drama In the Dark is currently filming for season four in Toronto, and production is expected to continue into May. The series follows a young blind woman named Murphy, played by Perry Mattfeld, who lives recklessly, which has proven to get her in trouble from time to time. From crime to missing persons and more, In the Dark has quickly become a fan favourite.

New feature film Hello Stranger sets up shop in the city this February. Starring Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes, the new sci-fi thriller is about a widower cooping with the loss of her husband, and turns to technology to try and bring him back to her. Known for his role in Avatar, Sam Worthington also joins Grimes on the set of Hello Stranger, along with Jordana Brewster, best known as Mia in The Fast And The Furious.

Canada’s Got Talent is filming in the area this month, with production expected to continue into May. The show will be on location in the Niagara Falls region.

Canada’s Got Talent will bring talent from across the country and around the world to audition in hopes of wowing the judges. The judges’ panel this season will feature Toronto’s own Howie Mandel, popular YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh, Canadian rapper Kardinal Offishall, and retired WWE champion Trish Stratus.

The long-running series Murdoch Mysteries is in Toronto for its 15th season, and will wrap up production mid February. Starring Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, and Jonny Harris, this Canadian drama follows Toronto-based detective William Murdoch as he solves crimes at the turn of the century.

Netflix’s newest horror series 12 After Midnight is filming in the GTA, and production is expected to wrap up sometime in February. Also being called Guillermo del Toro Presents 12 After Midnight, the anthology series will be written and directed by the award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Filming has been spotted in the Hamilton area at Brock Road and Concession 8 West recently, at the Strabane United Church, among other locations.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is on location in Toronto this February to film. Known as the prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the new sci-fi series will be on location in the city until June.