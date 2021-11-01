Well Toronto, its officially November and it won’t be long until the snow starts falling, but in the meantime these movies and TV shows are filming right here in city. Cold weather or not, don’t miss out on all the action ⁠– you just never know when you might catch a glimpse of the cameras rolling in the 6ix.

Here are 6 movies and TV shows filming in Toronto this November.

Canada’s Got Talent

Canada’s Got Talent begins filming in the area this November, more specifically in the Niagara Falls region. The series will bring talent from across Canada and around the world to audition in hopes of wowing the judges. On the judges panel this season will feature Toronto’s own Howie Mandel, popular YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh, Canadian rapper Kardinal Offishall, and retired WWE champion Trish Stratus.

Good Sam – Season 1

Good Sam is a brand new CBS series that will begin filming in the GTA this November, with production expected to continue into March of next year. Starring Jason Isaacs and Sophia Bush, the series will be a medical drama which follows a father and daughter working together as doctors in the same hospital, which proves to be more difficult than they ever imagined. The new series is set to premier in January 2022.

Coroner – Season 4

Coroner is filming in Toronto until December for the second season of the popular Canadian crime show. The series is set in Toronto and follows Jenny Cooper (played by Serinda Swan), a widower who now investigates and looks into mysterious or sudden deaths.

What We Do in the Shadows – Season 4

What We Do in the Shadows returns to Toronto to film for its fourth season, with production scheduled to continue into December. Set in Staten Island, the series follows a group of vampire roommates who have lived together for decades.

In the Dark – Season 4

The CW’s In the Dark is back on location in Toronto this November filming for season four of this dark drama series. The series follows a young blind woman named Murphy, played by Perry Mattfeld, who lives recklessly which has proven to get her in trouble from time to time. From crime to missing persons and more, In the Dark has quickly become a fan favourite.

Murdoch Mysteries – Season 15

The long-running series Murdoch Mysteries is on location in Toronto for its 15th season, with production expected to continue into 2022. Starring Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, and Jonny Harris, this Canadian drama series follows Toronto-based detective William Murdoch as he solves crimes at the turn of the century.