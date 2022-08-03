5 of the most affordable homes that sold in the GTA in July

The average selling price of a condo in the Greater Toronto Area hit $769,999 in the second quarter of the year, but many properties have changed hands for far less in the last month.

Real estate agency Zoocasa has rounded up five of the most affordable homes that sold in the GTA in July. All condos, some are move-in ready, while others could use a few repairs; some provide parking while others have enviable amenities.

Despite their differences, the one-, two-, and even three-bedroom units all sold at or below the listed price as rising interest rates weighed on the real estate market.

Check out five of the cheapest homes that sold in the GTA last month, below.

three bedroom

one bathroom

one parking

One of the most affordable properties that sold in the GTA last month, this “well-kept” three-bedroom condo is located close to amenities including Yorkdale Mall, Lawrence Square, and the TTC. Although it took six weeks to sell, the unit fetched the listed price.

one bedroom

one bathroom

one parking

This one-bedroom unit features a large closet, a wall-to-wall south-facing window, and separate living and dining rooms. Building amenities include a recreation centre and a swimming pool. Previously on the market for $440,000 in May, the unit took just under three weeks to sell for $14,000 under the latest listed price.

3. 2707 – 3 Massey Square | $440,000 two bedrooms

one bathroom

no parking

Billed as the “perfect investment or starter home,” this spacious two-bedroom condo features large rooms with ample storage but is in need of repair. Pieces of the parquet flooring are missing throughout, the bathroom is dingy, and the kitchen cupboard doors are nowhere to be found. There are also “warning” signs over the kitchen and bathroom faucets. The unit took nearly five weeks to sell and fetched $26,000 under asking.

one bedroom

one bathroom

zero parking

This bright, charming one-bedroom unit has been meticulously maintained and recently painted. It’s located in The Roycroft, a restored art deco-style building that’s steps from the Beltline, restaurants, schools, and the future Chaplin Crescent LRT Station. It took just over five weeks for the unit to sell for $59,000 under the listed price.

one bedroom

one bathroom

one parking

Located in a well-maintained low-rise building, this one-bedroom unit features crown mouldings, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. It’s minutes from myriad amenities including Yorkdale, York University, 400-series highways, and the TTC. It took just four days for the unit to sell for $9,999 under asking.