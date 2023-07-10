Mississauga just broke the record for the longest falafel wrap

Mississauga officially wrapped up a delicious world record this past weekend.

The city made history on Friday when a massive volunteer-run assembly line handcrafted the longest falafel wrap in the world as part of the annual MuslimFest.

The three-day event took place in Mississauga’s Celebration Square and celebrated the best in Muslim arts, culture, and entertainment, with over 80 local and international artists, a multicultural bazaar, comedy shows, and exhibits.

With the help of ingredients from Shelby’s Legendary Shawarma — which boasts over a dozen locations across Canada — the group worked tirelessly to assemble the falafel wrap, which ended up being double the size of an NBA basketball court.

The “Shawarma Man” provided regular updates via microphone to the roaring crowd, who anxiously and patiently watched history in the making.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie was awarded the task of measuring the falafel wrap, which ran a groundbreaking 203 feet, or just under 62 metres.

That’s a wrap!! 🌯 The world record for the longest falafel wrap has been set in #Mississauga thanks to @shelbyscanada and @muslimfest – the best part is, it’s being donated to our local food bank. 👏 pic.twitter.com/cRuR2AIoUS — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) July 7, 2023

All that hard work wasn’t for nothing, as the record-breaking falafel wrap was generously donated to a local food bank shortly after.