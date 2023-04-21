Mississauga driver stabbed in road rage incident and police are looking for suspect

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man following a road rage incident in a Mississauga parking lot.

Peel police responded to several 911 calls made on Wednesday around 6:30 pm for a stabbing incident in the plaza parking lot near Eglinton Avenue West and Ridgeway Drive.

After arriving at the scene, police found a man who had been stabbed. The man was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have learned that the stabbing resulted from a brief road rage incident that occurred in the parking lot.

Police confirmed that the suspect and the victim did not know each other.

The suspect fled the area on foot and is described as a male in his early 20s with black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and black sweatpants.

Police are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information, including cellphone or dashcam video, is encouraged to contact police at 905-453-2121, extension 1133, or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).