Mississauga dental clinic to start accepting cryptocurrency as payment

A dental clinic near Toronto is tapping into the crypto-craze and will start accepting digital currency as a form of payment.

Mississauga’s Southdown Dental announced the move on May 31, adding that cryptocurrency will offer their patients autonomy and lower transaction fees.

“Whether it is a regular checkup, a surgical procedure, or braces, our patients will be able to choose traditional payment methods or cryptocurrency,” said co-owner Dr. Kal Khaled.

Co-owner Dr. Bob Vavaroutsos called the move “an exciting shift” that will offer their patients new options in uncertain times.

Many of their patients would rather keep their cash in their bank accounts, Southdown said, and those with cryptocurrency holdings often prefer to spend them over their savings.

“Southdown Dental is excited to be part of this movement and to meet the rising demand of Canadians for more cryptocurrency acceptance,” the clinic said.

According to coinmap.org, Downtown Dental Hygiene Clinic, near Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue, also accepts cryptocurrency from its patients.